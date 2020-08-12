Alice T. Miller Barchus, age 100, passed away on Monday, Aug. 3, 2020. She was born on April 3, 1920 in St. Helens, Oregon.
She grew up and went to school and graduated from high school in St. Helens. Her parents were Hilbert W. and Laura (Torvik) Miller. Alice had four sisters and one brother.
Alice married Clyde C. Barchus on Aug. 14, 1946. They had two children, and Clyde’s daughter became part of the family. They lived and raised their children in Columbia City. Clyde passed away in August 1978.
She is survived by three children, Robert Barchus (Carla), Patricia Telesmanich (John) and Barbara Ramsdell (Ed); grandchildren, Scott Barchus, Sam Barchus, Jamie Humphrey, Julie Miller, Lori Bauder, Mike Ramsdell and Christ Ramsdell; 17 great grandchildren; and seven great-great grandchildren.
Alice was preceded in death by her parents; four sisters; one brother; and her husband Clyde.
Alice was very active in her community, involved in clubs, school, the historical society, her church and volunteered for many activities involving Columbia City. She had many friends and family and was always willing to help them. She loved her family and spent time with them whenever she could. Her smile, sparking eyes and her joyful ways will be missed.
At this time, there will not be a service. A private interment for the family will be held.
