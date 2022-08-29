Allison Kay Mattson Ziemer, 51, passed on Aug. 5, 2022. She was born to Delbert Allen Mattson and Jeanette Ervella Vandolah in Portland, Oregon on April 7, 1971.
She married Brent Ziemer on July 7, 2007. They lived in Warren, Oregon.
Allison graduated from St. Helens High School in 1989 where she was a three-sport athlete. Allison earned a degree in Certified Medical Assisting from the Portland Community College and Linn Benton in 1993.
Allison worked as a Medical Assistant in outpatient clinics at Emanual Hospital as well as OHSU. Allison loved caring for and helping people. After her marriage she left Medical Assisting and became her family and friend’s caregiver. An avid animal lover, gardener, road-tripper, sports lover, beach cleaner, and friend to just about anyone she ever met she will be terribly missed. In lieu of flowers or cards please consider a donation to the…
St. Helens Backpack Program, Humane Society Columbia County, or Leiomyosarcoma support & direct research foundation. Lmsdr.org.
Allison was preceded in death by her father Delbert Mattson.
Allison is survived by her mother Jeanette Mattson; sister Kim Brady; and nephews, Devon and Dylan Brady (Summer Hopkins).
Allison's celebration of life with be held from 2 p.m. – 6 p.m. on Sept. 17, 2022, at Barnstead, 34801 Smith Rd., St. Helens, OR 97051. Allison’s favorite things will be there… dogs, ice-cream, and some beer. If you can make it, make it in the brightest colored clothes you own.
