Alvin Pete Hendrickson

Long time Columbia County resident Alvin (Al, Big Al) Pete Hendrickson passed away in Yuma, Arizona, on Aug. 26, 2023, at the age of 74.
Al was born on Nov. 30, 1948, in North Bend, Oregon. He was the son of Florence Lillian (LaDuke) and Alvin Peter Hendrickson, both now deceased. A brother, John Oliver (Sonny), also preceded him in death.
As a young child, his family moved to Quincy, Washington.
After Al’s parents divorced, he and his mother and sister moved to Florence, Oregon where he graduated from Siuslaw High School in 1967.
After high school, Al attended Oregon Technical Institute and later Portland State University.
Al worked in real estate, the grocery business, and in distribution, eventually becoming a route salesman for Frito Lay, where he worked for over 20 years.
Al married Penny Larsen on July 27, 2002.
Al enjoyed playing pool, poker, and golf. He belonged to the Elks and the Moose. He was an active and enthusiastic member of the Cocopah Niners Golf Club in the resort that was his Yuma home. He also found a poker game going on there or in St. Helens, usually three times a week. He won many pool trophies in his early years in a league in St. Helens.
Al and Penny belonged to the Traveling Beavers RV Club and spent many joyful hours on campouts with that special group. He and Penny also happily traveled around the US in their motorhome, visiting all 50 states (48 of them in the motorhome).
Big Al was known in both Oregon and Arizona for having a big smile, big laugh, big spirit, and a big heart.
Al is survived by his wife Penny Louise in Warren, Oregon and Yuma, Arizona; sister Jan (Clint) in Bend, Oregon; niece Debra (Travis, deceased) in Astoria, Oregon; nephew Jeff (Lisa) in Gresham, Oregon; grand and great nieces and nephews; and many special cousins.
Burial will be in Florence, Oregon, with a memorial service next summer.
