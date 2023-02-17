Amber Lee Holeman, age 44, of Lower Windsor Township, Pennsylvania, formerly of Deer Island, Oregon, died peacefully at home on Thurs., Feb. 9, 2023. She was born in Portland, Oregon on Sept. 1, 1978. She was the daughter of Richard and Christine (Duplantis) Grudzien of Petersburg, Alaska. Amber was the loving wife of 20 years to John Holeman.
Amber was a graduate of St. Helens High School. She worked for contractor at Armstrong Industries, most recently at their Marietta, Pennsylvania Ceiling Plant.
Growing up in the Pacific Northwest gave Amber a love of the outdoors. She loved to go hunting, fishing and enjoyed paddling in her kayak. She was an avid soccer supporter, and especially loved taking her nieces to games and practices. She also loved watching them run cross country and track.
In addition to her husband and parents, Amber is survived by her daughter Chyenne Holeman and her wife Casey of York, Pennsylvania; son Zane Holeman of Lower Windsor Township, Pennsylvania; brother Daniel Grudzien of Oregon; and her nieces and nephews, Kyrsten, Kaydence and Kinley Strange, and Kaleb Landon, and McKenna Grudzien.
For more information, please see link listed: https://etzweilerfuneralhome.com/m/obituaries/Amber-Holeman.
