Amy Lynn Gray (Bechler), a longtime resident of Scappoose, passed away Thursday, December 19, 2019, at the Westside Kaiser Foundation Hospital. She was born in Mountain Home, Idaho on June 29, 1966.
Over the years, Amy served up many warm smiles as a waitress at Ichabod’s Restaurant. She enjoyed flowers, gardening, camping and cherishing her family, friends and their beloved dog, Rosie.
Amy was a loving wife, mother, daughter, sister, and friend.
She is survived by her husband Larry Gray; son Michael Omstead and daughter-in-law Keely Omstead; mother Nancy Smith; stepmother Hattie Bechler; brother David Bechler; sister Lauri Bechler; and sister J.Dean Coombs and brother-in-law Larry Coombs.
Amy joined her father, Charles Bechler, resting in heavenly peace, but she will always be here in our hearts.
Friends are invited to join Amy’s family for a memorial, celebrating her life at 2 p.m. on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Columbia Funeral Home, 681 Columbia Blvd., St. Helens, Oregon. Please sign our online guestbook at www.columbiafh.com.
