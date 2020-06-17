Amy Lynn Schwirse

Amy Schwirse, of St. Helens, Oregon passed away at her home on May 23, 2020.
She was born in Portland, Oregon on Sept. 22, 1992 to Ronald Schwirse and Susan Whalen (deceased) of St. Helens, Oregon.
She enjoyed time spent with her family, walks along the river and her music.
Amy is survived by her stepdad Douglas Smith; sisters, Wendi Worlitz and Brianne Cox of St. Helens; paternal grandmother Rosemary Sickles of St. Helens; and many aunts, uncles; nieces; nephews; and cousins.
She was predeceased by her mother Susan Whalen; and paternal grandfather Rod Schwirse.
A celebration of Amy’s life will be held at 1 p.m. at Yankton Community Fellowship on Saturday, July 11, 2020.
