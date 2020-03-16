Andrew Daniel Lain, 55, of Portland, passed away on March 1, 2020 after battling metastatic melanoma to the brain.
Andy was born on Feb. 15, 1965 in St. Helens, Oregon to Roger and Margaret Lain. He graduated from St. Helens High School in 1983. He worked for Familian Northwest/Ferguson Enterprises in the Salt Lake, Portland and Bend branches.
On September 14, 1991 he married Lisa Saltmarsh. They had three children, Austin, Cody and Lindsay, raising them in Bend, Oregon. Andy enjoyed coaching, playing and being involved in his kids’ activities. His hobbies included football, hunting, camping, going to the gym and of course supporting the Oakland Raiders.
Andy is preceded in death by his beloved mother, Margaret Lain.
Andy is survived by his three children, Austin, Cody and Lindsay; father Roger; sister Jennifer Bowen; brother Rodney; sister Jamie Yarnell; nieces; and nephews.
A celebration of life will take place from 12 p.m. – 4 p.m. on Sun., March 29, 2020 at the Best Western Oak Meadows Inn, St. Helens, Oregon. The celebration will be a potluck, so please feel free to bring your favorite dish.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.