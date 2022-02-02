Ann Cullison

Anna Pauline Partridge was born to parents Ralph and Sophie Partridge in Aberdeen, Washington, where she grew up and went to school. After high school she moved to Spokane, Washington, where she met and married David Allen who was in the Air Force. They had three children, David Allen Jr., Lynda (Allen) Grieco and Darrell Allen.
Ann moved several times as military wives do and ended up in Portland, Oregon. As a single parent where she worked for Deluxe Check Printers while living in North Portland, she met and married Laurence Clark. They lived in Warren, Scappoose, and St. Helens, Oregon.
Ann enjoyed sewing, arts and crafts, and gardening. She was a widow when she met and married Kenneth Cullison. They lived in St. Helens and enjoyed traveling and were members of Sunset Park Community Church, until they became residents of Brookdale in Scappoose, where Kenneth passed away. Ann lived at Brookdale until she needed more care and went to Meadow Park Care Center in St. Helens where she passed away.
She is survived by her sister Jeanette Wright; son David Allen Jr. and his wife Wendy; daughter Lynda (Allen) Grieco and her husband Robert; son Darrell Allen and his wife Angie; stepchildren, Val Clark, Darril Clark, and Sandy Bibb; grandchildren, Aaron Allen, Alaina Gibbs, Mauri Allen, and Travis Allen; great-grandchildren, Rylee, Presley, Ayden Allen, Peyton, Brenna, Josephine, Leland Gibbs, Josiah Gardner, Ehva, and Micah Allen.
Ann was loved by her family and friends and will be greatly missed. May she rest in peace in the arms of our Lord.
