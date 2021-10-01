Ann P. McConnell passed away on Sept. 20, 2021 in Scappoose, Oregon, surrounded by her four children in the home where she and her husband had raised them. She lived with Alzheimer’s for the past six years.
Ann was born to Gladys and Wayne Poland on Dec. 18, 1931 and grew up in the San Francisco Bay area. In 1953, she married Lawrence McConnell and graduated with a Bachelor of Nursing degree from the University of California San Francisco. Shortly after their son was born in 1954, Ann and Larry moved to Scappoose where their three daughters were born.
In the 1960s, Ann worked on medical and surgical wards at Physician’s & Surgeon’s Hospital in Portland and Columbia District Hospital in St. Helens. She established the first home health care service in Columbia County in 1970. Beginning in 1974, Ann became the school nurse for the entire Scappoose School District. During her professional career, Ann was the proudest of and found the greatest fulfillment in her service as a school nurse and public health educator. In addition to caring for students and school staff, she initiated a variety of new public health programs including pre-K immunization clinics, peer helper training, first aid training, alcohol and drug prevention programs and fitness projects. Ann volunteered as a 4-H club leader, Sunday School teacher, Brownie leader, softball coach, on many local boards and was ready to help whenever the need arose.
Family was of the utmost importance to both Ann and Larry. They retired in 1990 to spend time together and with their mothers, children, grandchildren and eventually great-grandchildren
Ann was pre-deceased by her husband of 61 years, Larry McConnell; parents, Gladys and Wayne Poland; in-laws, Vivian and Ted McConnell; sister Norma McKain; and granddaughter Sarah McConnell.
She is survived by her sister-in-law Pat McConnell Wilson of Wilsonville, Oregon; brother Mark Moore of California; four children, Mike McConnell of Denver, Colorado, Kelly Spragins (Keith) of Fort Worth, Texas, Kim Hulings (Phil) of Scappoose, and Casey Roeder Pearce (Paul) of North Bonneville of Washington; grandchildren, Jesse Spragins Goedken (Aaron), Jacob McConnell (Janee), Joey Spragins (Christina), Tracy Hulings Baker (Tyler), Ben Roeder, Andy Hulings (Lenna), Darby Roeder Guerechit (Jon), Libby Roeder Bailard (Trask), Lisa Hulings Chandler (Eric), Ryun McConnell and Madison McConnell; great-grandchildren, Oscar, Luna and Elliot McConnell, Lucas and Henry Spragins, Nolan, Eli and Norah Baker, Drake and Otto Hulings, Hazel Chandler, Ellie Roeder, Louie and Eddie Guerechit and Una Bailard; and several nieces and nephews.
A celebration of Ann’s life will be held at 2 p.m. on Sat, Oct. 2, 2021, at the Columbia County Fairgrounds Pavilion in St. Helens, Oregon. Donations in remembrance of Ann may be made to Alzheimer’s Association, https://act.alz.org/donate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.