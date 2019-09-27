Anna Mae Kearsley, 86, passed away on September 22, 2019 at 3:15 a.m. surrounded by her family.
She lived the majority of her life here in Columbia County. She was married for 68 years and was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She loved to sing with Sweet Adelines and participated in a bowling league for over 60 years. She was an incredibly strong woman who will be dearly missed by many.
She is survived by her spouse Robert Kearsley; children Terecia, Durell, Drue and Dirk; sisters Dorothy and Lorrie; brother Lloyd Jr.; 15 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.
A service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at the LDS Church, 2755 Sykes Road, St. Helens, Oregon 97051, with a viewing starting at noon.
