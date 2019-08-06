Anna P. Walters

Anna passed away on June 25, 2019 in Mossy Rock, Washington. She was at home surrounded by her family.
Anna is survived by her husband Arzie (Jim) Walters; children Tammy Strader, Donna Woods, Don Melcher, Jack McCann and Jamie Walters; as well as numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Anna was preceded in death by her daughter Sheryl Williams.
A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. on August 10, 2019 at Columbia City Hall.
