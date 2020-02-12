Anthony “Tony” David Miller, 32, a resident of Saint Helens community passed away on Jan. 30, 2020 at 8:45 p.m. in Westside Kaiser Medical Center in Hillsboro, Oregon.
Tony was born on July 13, 1987 in Portland, Oregon. He was an only child born to David and Lorine (Campos) Miller. He was raised in St. Helens, Oregon and attended McBride Elementary and graduated from St. Helens high school in 2006. He was also a member of the Ascension Lutheran Church and was baptized on Nov. 14, 2014.
Due to his disability, he relied solely on his good sense of humor and openness to speak with others. When he was in high school, he was very active and enjoyed watching the St. Helens wrestling team practices. He also loved watching professional wrestling and football with his mom and dad. Tony attended the Kiwanis camp for 11 years and loved it. He looked forward to it every year. He would spend hours in the garage with his dad and uncle helping them fix up and restore hot rods. He went to a lot of car shows with his parents and he enjoyed going to the beach to fly kites. Tony had two dogs that he loved named Bambi and Khloe. He loved to sing along with his church choir and had a wonderful look at life. He also loved to rock out to Tom Petty, have Barney books read to him and his favorite holiday was July 4th.
He is preceded in death by his father David and his grandparents.
He is survived by his mother Lorine; seven aunts; four uncles; and many cousins.
A celebration of his life will be held at noon on Sat., Feb. 15, 2020 at the Ascension Lutheran Church, 1911 Columbia Blvd., St. Helens. Pastor Joseph Burkhardt will be doing the service. In honor of Tony’s memory, please wear a WWE shirt.
