Ardis M. Ross, aged 85 years, went to be with the Lord on March 4, 2021 while at her home in Deer Island, Oregon.
She was born in St. Helens, Oregon to Charlie and Marion Todd of Columbia City, Oregon where she grew up riding her horse whenever possible. Ardis played the French Horn in high school and married Ronald G. Ross on November 8, 1952. She graduated from St. Helens Sr. High School in June 1953, then went to work at the St. Helens Pulp and Paper mill working in the bag factory.
Moving with her family to Deer Island, Oregon in 1962, Ardis took on the role of mother to eight children and surrogate mother to numerous neighborhood children over the years. She was a member of Canaan Community Church for 55 years where she was involved as a Sunday School teacher, Vacation Bible School volunteer and assisted with women's bible studies and women's ministries. Ardis served as a swim instructor and coach at the St. Helens Pool for eight years and also competed on the Masters Swimming Team for six years. She held titles for swimming and was ranked in the top five for her age group in Oregon and two years in Washington where she was ranked in the top 10 for her age group.
Ardis was a co-leader in the local 4-H horse club for 35 years, a supporter of the local PTA while her kids attended school, an avid gardener, reader and lover of all flowers and animals. Besides being a homemaker, Ardis was also a baker, a gifted painter of watercolors and oils, a seamstress and crafter.
Ardis is survived by sister Audrey Peterson; husband Ronald G. Ross; children, Paula Young, Annette Broderick, Rennee Shelby, Scott Ross, Broc Ross, Leslie McKay, Grant Ross and Heather Bennett; 14 grandchildren; and 21 great grandchildren.
She was predeceased by parents, Charles and Marion Todd; and grandchildren Elizabeth McKay and Steven Ross.
Due to Covid restrictions, only a private family service will be held. Burial will take place at the Bayview Cemetery at a future date. In lieu of flowers, Ardis requested that donations be made to the Columbia County Christian School in Warren, Oregon. Please sign our online guestbook at www.columbiafh.com.
