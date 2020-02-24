Audrey Carol Sinner passed away unexpectedly on Jan. 29, 2020. She joins her beloved husband, Al, for the final and greatest adventure.
Audrey was born on Jan. 28, 1936 to Richard and Elva Varnum. She was raised in Fort Klamath, Oregon. Audrey loved adventure and moved to Portland, Oregon from the tiny country town.
She met the love of her life, Alvin, in Portland and they were married on March 31, 1956. Shortly thereafter they began their family. While raising their five sons, Audrey attended college; PCC, OSU & PSU, eventually earning her Masters degree in Chemistry. She put that degree to work at Mt. Hood Chemical.
Audrey loved traveling, both near and far. She frequently went camping with friends and family. She also enjoyed a few “once in a lifetime” overseas trips, most recently a cruise through the Panama Canal, gifted by her loving sons.
Audrey lived life to the fullest. She was actively involved in church and belonged to many groups, such as Spinners, Quilters and camping groups. In her earlier years she also square danced. Additionally, she was quite artistic, having done pottery, photography and was a gifted seamstress, winning awards in her earlier years. Audrey had a compassionate and generous heart, helping friends, family and those less fortunate. All who knew her were better for it.
She is survived by her five sons, Steve, Gregg, Richard, Mike and Curt; their families; and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.
A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. on Feb. 22 at Plymouth Presbyterian Church, 2615 Sykes Rd, St Helens, Oregon. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.columbiafh.com. Columbia Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements, 503-397-1154.
