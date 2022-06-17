Audrey Fern Howell passed away at the age of 90, on May 30, 2022, at Highlander Place in Longview, Washington. A funeral will be held Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at 1:00 PM at First United Methodist Church in St. Helens, where she was a long-time member, with a private family interment to follow at Columbia Memorial Gardens in Scappoose, with her husband Kenneth Howell.
She was born near Meadow Lake, Saskatchewan, Canada on February 4, 1932. Her maiden name was Kinney.
She moved with her family, as an infant, to Onalaska, Washington; they relocated to St. Helens in 1942. She was a 1949 graduate of St. Helens High School and most of her adult life was spent in St. Helens. She was a homemaker and volunteer with various charities until 1970 when she spent three years working in St. Helens School District office. She then worked as a customer representative for 16 years for Portland General Electric Co in its St. Helens office until her retirement in 1989.
Audrey is preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Howell; two stepdaughters, Julie Howell, and Nancy Churchill; and granddaughter Melina Ross.
She is survived by her daughters, Donna Muehleck (Oregon City), Regis Peregrin (Canby), and Roxanne Ross (Oregon City); sons, Gary Ross (Longview, Washington), and Michael Ross (Molalla); stepdaughter Karen Cox; 17 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; and 1 great-great-grandchild.
The family suggests remembrances be donated to First United Methodist Church in St. Helens.
