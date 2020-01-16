Barbara Ann Weaver, a longtime resident of St. Helens, passed away on Jan. 6, 2020. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Jan. 18, 2020 at St. Helens Foursquare Church with a reception to follow. A private family burial will be held at Columbia Memorial Gardens.
