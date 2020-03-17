Barbara Gillett was born in Chillicothe, Missouri on Sept. 24, 1933 and went to be with our Lord on Feb. 27, 2020 in Portland, Oregon.
She was very involved with the Four Square Church and was loved by so many.
She is survived in death by her son Steven Nearhood; daughters, Patricia (Nearhood) Nott, Vicki (Gillett) Mello, and Cindy (Gillett) Johnson; many grandchildren; and many greatgrandchildren.
Barbara was preceded in death by her loving husband of 33 years, George Gillett Jr., and her son Michael Nearhood.
She will be missed dearly.
There will be a private celebration of life. For flower or donations, please contact Pastor Daniel Schmoll at Scappoose Four Square Church.
