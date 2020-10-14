Barbara Jean (Corsiglia) Brown, beloved sister, mother, grandmother and great grandmother passed away peacefully in her home on March 20, 2020 surrounded by family. She was 71 years old.
Barbara was born in Portland, Oregon on June 3, 1948 to Frank and Frances (Neisz) Corsiglia. She lived in St. Helens most of her life and worked for Community Action Team in the Latchkey Program and as the Child Care Development Specialist for over 20 years.
Family was everything to her and she was everyone’s rock. Family gatherings, camping, fishing, sewing, thrifting and gardening were a few of her favorite pastimes, but her most treasured activity was her daily walks with her beloved pug Rose. They enjoyed walking all over town visiting their many friends. Barbara was a devout member of St. Frederic’s Parish in St. Helens.
Barbara is survived by her children, Juli Mckenney, Jill Gilbreath and her husband Jeff, and Janel Tierney; grandchildren, Quartney Alden, Vincent Cottrell, Nathan Gotcher and Sonya; great grandchildren, Tyson, William and Warran; siblings, Carol Wrolstad and her husband Dwight, and Joe Corsiglia and his wife Debi; and several cousins, nieces and nephews who loved her dearly.
She was preceded in death by father Frank A. Corsiglia; mother Frances E. Corsiglia; sister Jean Marie Corsiglia; husband John W. Brown; and grandparents, Joseph A. Neisz and Ethel Neisz, and Tom and Emilia Corsiglia.
The Rosary will be at 12:30 p.m. on Thurs., Oct. 22, 2020 at St. Frederic’s Parish. The Mass of Christian Burial will take place also at St. Frederic’s Catholic Church at 1 p.m. on Thurs., October 22nd. Mass will be followed by vault interment at Columbia Memorial Gardens.
Due to the ongoing pandemic, we ask that you sign up for attendance by calling the church. No walk-ins can be accepted. Contact Jill with any questions at 503- 369-9771.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.