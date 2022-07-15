Barbara Korhonen passed away on Sun., June 19, 2022, at the age of 78. She was born to Frank and Arlene Johnson on Jan. 31, 1944 in Longview, Washington. She attended St. Helens schools and graduated from St. Helens High School with the class of 1962.
She was a hot rod enthusiast for 33 years. She belonged to the Multnomah Hot Rod Association and many other car clubs in Washington and Oregon. She loved camping, traveling, sewing and rescuing animals.
Barbara and Gary moved to Glacier County, Montana eight years ago for retirement.
She is survived by her husband Gary Korhonen; children, Teresa (Marty) Aines, Gordon Adams, Joshua Frisbie, and Justin Frisbie; grandchildren, Devon, Trevor, and Cody Aines, Lilian Forester, Noah and Gabriel Frisbie, Elexis Snyder, and Clair Adams; great-grandchildren, McKenzie and Khyson Aines; and siblings, Sandy Harbison, Michael Johnson, and Brenda Rhine.
She was preceded in death by her parents; son Frederick Joseph; and brother Frank Johnson.
Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. on July 30, 2022 at the Murray Hill Cemetery in Clatskanie, Oregon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.