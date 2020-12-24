Barry Michael Woolstenhulme

Barry M. Woolstenhulme of St. Helens, Oregon died on Dec. 11, 2020 at his residence at the age of 61. He was born Jan. 28, 1959 to William and Margaret (Stansbury) Woolstenhulme in St. Helens, Oregon.
Barry was a lifelong resident of St. Helens, he graduated with the class of 1977 from St. Helens High School. He worked many years for Boise and was one of the employees that continued to work there after it became Cascade. He held many positions with the company working his way up into management. After leaving the papermill he got a job with Columbia County Sheriff’s Department and worked there until his retirement.
Barry was a member of the Clatskanie Rifle and Pistol Club, he enjoyed target shooting and driving UTVs. He also had a lifelong passion for anything aviation.
Barry is survived by his children, Christopher, Donald, Malisa and Jessica; brother Ron; five grandchildren; and one great grandchild.
He was preceded in death by his brothers, Phil and Gary; and his grandson Levi.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Please sign our online guestbook at www.columbiafh.com.
