Barry Wayne Settle was a jack of all trades with a quick wit and a wry smile. He enjoyed long walks in the sunshine, a cold Pepsi, traveling in his RV, playing softball and tennis with his retired buddies and the quest for the cheapest coffee and donut shop in Yuma, Arizona. If anyone asked how he was doing, his reply would be “I am getting better and better every day.” As his health was failing, Barry was able to reassure us all by saying “Don’t feel bad for me, I have had a great life”. Three weeks shy of his 84th birthday, he passed away peacefully surrounded by his family at his home in Yuma, Arizona.
Barry was born on March 22, 1936 in Portland, Oregon. He was the fourth of seven brothers born to Albert and Marjorie Settle. He grew up with a love of Ford Flathead V-8s, sports and the family’s weekends were spent roller skating at Oaks Park. After attending Concord Grade School and Milwaukie High School, Barry moved on to join the Marine Corps in 1954. He was stationed in San Diego, California, Korea, Camp Pendleton, California and Yuma, Arizona. He married his first wife, Katharine E. Person, in 1957 while stationed in Yuma and the two would go on to have four children together. It was also during his time in Yuma that he found his love of the sun and exploring the desert.
After getting out of the Marine Corps, Barry moved back home to Oregon and followed his passion for cars by opening his own service station called “Wayne’s Lighthouse Richfield Service Station.” After a short time, Barry realized working on cars in the cold, sideways rain of the Oregon Coast was not the way he wanted to make a living. He found his career by beginning his electrical apprenticeship in Portland, Oregon. Prior to his passing he had just received a certificate for 62 years of service from IBEW Local 48. Barry built a house and raised his four children in Warren, Oregon until he retired in 1992. After his retirement Barry moved back to Yuma where he met and married his current wife of 25 years, Betty Reynolds. He spent the last 28 years of his life retired, playing sports, drinking cold Pepsi, enjoying the desert sun and spending his summers in Oregon.
Barry’s passing was preceded by his parents, Albert and Marjorie; and brothers, Bud, Wallace and Forest.
Barry is survived by his wife Betty Reynolds; brothers Brian, Terry (Sallie) and Jan; four children, Melody Killens (Gary), Gregory Settle (Malyssa), Keith Settle (Christy) and Karma Smith (Clay); stepdaughter Cynthia Leis (Jim); 11 grandchildren; and eight great grandchildren.
At Barry’s request there will not be a funeral service, but there will be a celebration of life in Oregon later this summer. If anyone wishes to give a donation in Barry’s honor, please consider Hospice of Yuma to help them provide the same loving care to other’s that they provided to Barry in the last days of his life.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.