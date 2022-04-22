Bernard “Bernie” Warren Overstreet

We celebrate the life of Bernard Warren Overstreet. “Bernie” was a talented and generous, yet quiet and unassuming man. He was a faithful and loving husband, a proud and dedicated father and grandfather, and a modest and stalwart servant of God.
Bernie passed away on March 30, 2022, at Solomia Home Care in St. Helens, Oregon, while his family kept vigil. He was 79.
Bernie was born on Aug. 29, 1942, in Portland, Oregon to Bernard “Curly” and Mary (Harrison) Overstreet. He was a lifelong resident of Columbia County having lived in both Warren and St. Helens and was a graduate of Scappoose High School in 1961. He went on to attend OTI in Klamath Falls, where he studied the field of polytechnics.
In 1967, he married Patricia Blind and they later welcomed two children into their family. Bernie held several jobs during his lifetime. His first as an asparagus picker in high school and his last as an Industrial Engineer at Dyno Nobel, but many in the community remember him best as a TV repair man who made house calls.
Bernie was always interested in electronics and photography and was usually in the first wave of people to embrace and master new technology as it emerged. He enjoyed vacationing at the Oregon Coast with his wife, Pat, and was notorious for his insatiable sweet tooth, with ice cream being his favorite treat.
Bernie was a good friend and neighbor, always willing to lend a helping hand. He was very involved in his church, devoting himself to lending his skills as a handyman or photographer to show his love to those in the congregation at Calvary Lutheran Church.
Bernie is survived by Patricia Overstreet, his wife of 54 years; along with his daughter Leah and husband Scott Williams; grandson Sean and fiancé Ashley Stanley; and granddaughter Victoria and fiancé Grant Dandeneau.
He has been reunited in Heaven with son James “Jim” Overstreet; sister Shirley Overstreet; both parents; and many other beloved family members and friends.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Sat., April 23, at Calvary Lutheran Church: 58251 South Division Road, St. Helens, Oregon. A reception in the Fellowship Hall will immediately follow the service. A private interment will be held at Columbia Memorial Gardens in Scappoose, Oregon. Arrangements by Columbia Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Bernie’s name to Solomia Home Care (formerly known as Thanksgiving House) or Calvary Lutheran Church.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.