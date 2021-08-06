Bessie “Bess” May Carpenter, remembered for her smile and friendly personality, passed away on July 4th, 2021, at age 92 surrounded by family at home in St. Helens. Bess was born to Wayne and Mayme Swart on November 7, 1928, on the family farm near Wilbur, Washington. She grew up in Delena, Oregon, and graduated from Rainier High School in 1946.
Bess married Raymond E. “Gene” Carpenter on July 3rd, 1947. They lived in Rainier, moving to St. Helens in 1956. They had four children and celebrated 74 years together.
Bess, a member of Grace Baptist Church, volunteered and sang in their choir. She worked at the creamery in Rainier, the St. Helens’ Chamber of Commerce, before joining Gene at Gene’s Appliance Service and Sunset Equipment.
Bess is survived by her husband Gene, son Clifford (Cece), daughter Carol, son Clayton (Brenda), son Curt (Debbie), 10 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Wayne and Mayme Swart; brothers, Bill and Duane Swart, and sister, Ruth Bader.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 1 p.m. August 21, 2021, at Grace Baptist Church, 58690 Ross Road, Warren, Oregon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.