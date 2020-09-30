Bettelynn Bartlett &Wayne Bartlett

Wayne Lee Bartlett, age 84, passed away in St. Helens, Oregon, on Aug. 31, 2020. He was born in Minden, Nebraska on Feb. 24, 1936. His parents were Irene and Fay Bartlett. When he was six years old his family came from Minden to St. Helens.
BetteLynn Bartlett, age 83, passed away in Portland, Oregon on Dec. 19, 2019. She was born in Clatskanie, Oregon on April 3, 1936. Her parents were Elma and William “Bill” Kumpula. In her youth, her parents managed bowling alleys in Clarkston and Yakima, Washington, Lewiston and Mullen, Idaho, and in St. Helens after coming here when she was 15.
Wayne and BetteLynn married July 11, 1958 in St. Helens and were married 61 years.
Both BetteLynn and Wayne retired as schoolteachers in St. Helens, Wayne from the Senior High and BetteLynn from the Junior High.
Their interests included camping, fishing, reading, genealogy and travel.
Wayne and BetteLynn Bartlett are survived by daughter Lynn (Ken) Riley; son Craig; Wayne’s sister Cynthia; BetteLynn’s brother Ron “Rick;” granddaughters, Brittany (Mike) and Megan; and great-grandchildren Dakota, Paisley and Sawyer.
A family and friends fellowship for both Wayne and BetteLynn will be held at 11 a.m. on Sat., Sept. 26, 2020 at McCormick Park in St. Helens. Please sign our online guestbook at www.columbiafh.com.
