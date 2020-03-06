Betty “Chick” Mae (Collier) Thomas

Betty Mae (Collier) Thomas, 87, passed away in her sleep on February 29, 2020. She was born April 15, 1932 to Mary (Brownbill) and Burton Collier. Her family moved to Oregon in her youth and she has lived in Oregon for over 70 years.
“Chick,” as she is known by in her family, graduated from Rainier High School. She met and married Verden Thomas on November 25, 1949. They have five children, Ken (Linda), Don (Jane), Gerald, Mike (Nancy) and Mary Beatley (Gary).
Betty served as a Relief Society president in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints for many years. She loved teaching in the primary program of the church as well. Her hobbies include gardening, flower arranging, hunting, fishing and canning.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 49 years; brothers George, Glen and Paul; and a greatgrandson Samuel.
She is survived by brothers Mike and Fred; sister Ruth Rice; a special sister-in-law Wanda Obermeier; 11 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.
Betty lived a Christ-like life of serving. The family would like to thank her many dear friends for their visits and love through the years.
A memorial will be held at 11 a.m. on March 14, 2020 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints on Sykes Rd. in St. Helens.
