Betty J. Templin, 94, of Scappoose, died Sat., Oct. 23, 2021, in Happy Valley. Betty was born in Raymond, Washington.
Betty met Bill in Portland, Oregon while he was on shore leave from the Merchant Marines. They married in Portland in 1945 and settled in Scappoose in 1951. They were happily married until Bill passed away in September 1999.
Betty’s focus during her lifetime was raising her family! Always wanting girls to raise led her to become foster parents of two high school age girls (sisters). About the same time, the tragedy of losing her son, Billy, occurred during a 4th of July accident. Once her last two boys were in high school, she worked part-time at Johnson’s Variety Store in Scappoose. Post-employment, she and Bill traveled the Western U.S., sightseeing and occasionally fishing the Snake River. Her joy was always in catching a bigger catfish than Bill!
She is survived by her sister Shirley Krueger of Scappoose; cousin Evelyn (and husband) of Lacey, Washington; children, Gary Templin (Roxy) of Scappoose, Gale Templin of Scappoose, Don Templin (Gayle) of Scappoose, Bruce Templin of Monroe, Washington, and Steve Templin (Marlene) of St. Helens; foster daughters, Pebble and Peggy Davidson; grandsons, Todd, Corey (Michelle), Tony, Jason, Jesse (Kari), Taylor, and Chris; granddaughters, Courtney, Denise, Jennifer, Jenna, Brittany and Jordan; step-grandchildren, Tammee Kline, Todd Chisholm, Eric Chisholm, Alexis Jones, Andrea Jones and Noelle Jones; 19 great-grandchildren; and numerous step-great-grandchildren.
Betty is predeceased by her parents, John and Dorothy Krueger; stepfather David Shipman; in-laws, William and Irene Templin; husband William Templin Jr.; son William “Billy” Templin III; and grandson Chase Templin.
Betty will be interred at Columbia Memorial Gardens in Scappoose, alongside Bill and Billy. At her request, a formal public service will not be held.
