Betty June Constantin

Betty Constantin of St. Helens, Oregon passed away at her home October 25, 2019 at the age of 96. She was born July 2, 1923 in Camas, Washington to Charles and Annie (Wooldridge) Barker.
Betty grew up and attended school in St. Helens. In October of 1941 she married Rene F. Constantin. They were married for 34 years until his passing in 1977. She worked as a cook at Columbia District Hospital for 18 years. Betty loved African Violets, her puppy Mitzi and cooking for her family.
She is survived by her daughter Connie (Ted); son Lloyd; daughter Roseann (Mark); son Larry (Sally); and numerous grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband Rene and their son Rene Jr.
Her family would like to give special thanks to Luvy, her caregiver.
A Memorial Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at St. Frederic Catholic Church in St. Helens, Oregon. Please sign our online guestbook at www.columbiafh.com.
