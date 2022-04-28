Betty June Walker

Betty was born to Cletis and Bertie Oldham in Stockton, Missouri, the middle of three children. She graduated from Stockton High School and worked as a bank teller in her hometown.
She moved to Wichita, Kansas where she worked for Boeing and met LoVorn Walker. They married in 1954 and soon welcomed four daughters. She was the consummate homemaker and seamstress.
The family moved to St. Helens in 1972 where LoVorn had taken a teaching job. She worked for Bank of St. Helens/Western Bank until retirement, all the while running a small farm with a huge garden. Upon retirement she took up decorative painting and kept her close friendships with coworkers. She was very adept at word games and enjoyed bingo and trivia games.
She was preceded in death by her husband, LoVorn; brothers, Joe and Max; and her daughter Candy.
Survivors include her daughters, Catherine, Barbara, and Betty; eight grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Graveside services, for family and friends, will be held at 2 p.m. on Fri., April 29, 2022 at Columbia Memorial Garden in Scappoose. Reception to follow at the Shrine Hall in St. Helens.
