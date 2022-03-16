Betty Lou Krenz passed away on March 11, 2022. God called her home while she slept, after her family spent the evening in prayer by her side. She was 93 years old.
She was born in Kelso, Washington on June 8, 1928 to George and Agnes (Howard) Hoover.
Betty married Robert Krenz of White Salmon, Washington, in Hood River, Oregon on June 2, 1946. They were happily married for 68 years. Betty worked for 30 years at J.C. Penney until she retired, and she was an active member at her church, Grace Lutheran in Scappoose. Betty was a beautiful seamstress of her own clothing, as well as clothing for her children, grandchildren, and even their dolls. She also crocheted and knitted afghans and made colorful banners for special seasons and events at her church. She enjoyed time after retirement going to the beach in their travel trailer with family and friends.
She was a kind and caring woman, steadfast in her faith, and a wonderful wife, sister, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. Betty will be missed by all who knew and loved her. Her family takes comfort in knowing that she is finally at peace with her Lord and Savior, and that she has been reunited with her husband Robert, whom she missed every day since he passed in 2014.
Betty is lovingly remembered by her sons, Paul (Marcia) Krenz and Pete (Vicki) Krenz; as well as five grandchildren, Camille (Larry) Cox, Kim (Scott) Bennett, Lee Krenz, Aimee Krenz, and Bethany (Jacob) Hull); and five great-grandchildren (Emmelia Whistler, Aaron Whistler, Andrew Whistler, Evan Hull and Eleanor Hull).
She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Agnes Hoover; brothers, Elmer, Forrest, Charles, Delmer, and Cliff Hoover; sister Bonnie (Hoover) Knudtson; and husband Robert Krenz.
A service to honor Betty’s life will be held at 1 p.m. on Sat., March 19, 2022 at Grace Lutheran Church in Scappoose, Oregon. Betty will be laid to rest with her husband Robert at the Willamette National Cemetery in Portland.
