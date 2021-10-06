Betty Louise Sexton

Betty Louise (Patterson) Sexton, age 86, passed away September 12 at her home in Warren, Oregon. Betty was born Feb. 8, 1935 in Portland, Oregon to Mabel and Carl Patterson. At the age of 17, Betty met Ivan Sexton on a blind date and married shortly after on June 3, 1952. Betty and Ivan were married for 55 years before Ivan passed away in 2008.
Betty lived in nearly every city of Columbia County with most of her life spent in the rural communities. Betty attended the Canaan school and Trenholm school, before finishing her education at the St. Helens High School.
Betty was primarily a homemaker. Raising kids came naturally to her. In addition to her six children, her love and compassion was also extended to 18+ foster children that Betty and Ivan selflessly cared for in their home. Later in life Betty began work at a nursing home as a Certified Nurse Assistant which she continued at the Columbia District Hospital in St. Helens for 10+ years until they closed in 1990.
Betty then spent many years volunteering at her church’s community service center, also known as “Dorcas,” at the Scappoose Seventh-day Adventist Church, where food, clothing and household items were given to those in the community in need.
Betty loved washing dishes by hand, weeding the garden, playing with her grandchildren, and playing Chinese checkers. Betty touched many lives with her kind smile and easy laugh. She was notorious for feeding a hot homemade meal to anyone who stopped by (especially her homemade bread).
Betty is survived by two sons, Darrell Sexton of Scappoose and Terry Sexton of Gresham, Oregon; and two daughters, Kimberley Miller and Karen Sexton (both of Warren, Oregon). Betty had 13 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband Ivan Sexton; two sons, Rick Sexton and Randy Sexton; and a grandson Jonathan Sexton.
A memorial service was held for Betty on September 19 at her lifetime church and her cremains were laid to rest next to her husband, Ivan, on September 24 at the Columbia Memorial Gardens in Warren, Oregon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.