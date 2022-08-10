Betty Reynolds

Betty May (Senn) Reynolds passed away Aug. 5, 2022, at home, in St. Helens, Oregon at the age of 95 years old.
Betty was born in Rainier, Oregon to Ethel M (Golden) and Jay N. Senn. Her family was in the dairy business, and she often helped milking and feeding all the cows. After attending St. Helen’s High School, Betty went on to work several jobs including the Shipyard on Swan Island, several positions at the paper mill, and even attained the rank of a certified welder.
In 1944, Betty married her longtime boyfriend Louis Reynolds after his return from the service. They soon welcomed their sons, Dennis and Roger, and daughter Louise. Their family went to live in Deer Island for nearly 30 years, before she finally settled down in St. Helens in 1974.
Betty had many joys in life, including photography, visiting museums and old churches, traveling throughout the country and even Mexico. She was very adventurous and loved learning about different cultures and their history.
Betty was preceded in death by her daughter Patricia Ann Reynolds (1955); sons, Dennis J. Reynolds (1969), and Roger L. Reynolds (2019); former husband Louis B. Reynolds; sisters, Edith and Helen; and great-grandson Kyle.
She is survived by her daughter Louise E. (Dennis) Morehouse; four grandchildren, Carrie Wargny, Jeffrey (Barbara) McLean, Kelly (Tammy) McLean, and Megan (Dave) Kennedy; Sandra (Allan) Santos Meluis, Kari and Rodger Brown; 10 great-grandchildren, and five great-great-grandchildren.
Many friends preceded her and many still remain. She made friends wherever she went and left a lasting impression on all she met.
A memorial service will be held in Betty’s honor at 11 a.m. on Sat., Aug. 13, 2022 at Sunset Park Church in St. Helens, Oregon. A private family interment will be held at Kobel Cemetery. Please sign our online guestbook at www.columbiafh.com.
