Betty Rushing-Schwab passed away on April 25, 2020 in Gresham, Oregon. She was born June 16, 1927 to John and Birdie Dowell, in La Grande, Oregon.
Betty was a long-time resident of St. Helens, Oregon, and an active member of the community. She was co-owner to Coleman-Rushing Funeral Home and Coos County Mortuaries, a member of First Christian Church in St. Helens since 1959, a member of the Christian Women’s Fellowship, P.E.O. member, Business Professional Women’s member, and a Sweet Adeline’s Choir member. She also helped with preparation for community meals in both Oregon and Washington states. Betty was an avid golfer, enjoyed salmon fishing, and was a loyal/long-time Portland Trailblazer fan.
Betty has touched the lives of many, and she will be deeply missed. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, Betty’s funeral service was held for immediate family members only, at Columbia Memorial Gardens in Scappoose, Oregon, May 2, 2020. Betty had many friends and the concern, kind words, and cards provided by everyone are very appreciated by the family.
