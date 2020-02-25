Beverly Ann Carpenter, 75, passed away on Feb. 11, 2020 at the Thanksgiving House in St. Helens after a lengthy illness with her family was at her side. She was born in St. Helens on Jan. 26, 1945 and was a lifelong resident. Her parents were Irene Loretta and Carl Edison Putman.
Bev was employed at Boise Cascade and Midway Electric and did volunteer work for Meals on Wheels and the St. Helens Little League. Beverly loved snow, Christmas and cooking. Her Christmas trees were beautifully decorated and you could often find her “doing the snow dance.” In her spare time, she loved working the daily crossword puzzle.
She is survived by her husband Charles D. Carpenter; son Michael Carpenter; three grandsons, Jacob, Eli and Jackson Carpenter; brother Douglas (Marilyn) Putman of Clatskanie; brothers-in-law, Jim (Martina), Steve (Charlotte), Trish and Bob Delozier, Joe (Pam), Jeff (Debbie) and David (Nancy) Carpenter; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents Carl and Irene Putman, and son Craig Carpenter.
At her request, there will be no service. Friends so wishing may make memorial contributions to Doernbecher Foundation, P. O. Box 29017, Portland, Oregon 97219 in her name or a charity of their choice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.