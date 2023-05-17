We are sad to announce the passing of Bobbie Doyle Owens (Bob). He died on May 6, 2023, surrounded by loved ones.
Bob was born in Quincy, Florida to William Jennings Owens and Gladys (Burke) Owens on June 24, 1955.
He was married to his wife Syb for 49 years.
He leaves behind sons, Jeremiah and Erik; daughter-in-love Christena; granddaughters, Olive (Austin Sharp) and Miette; sisters, Nancy Rice, Nadine Goodrich (Virgil), and Gayle McKinney (Dave); and many nephews and nieces.
He is preceded in death by his parents, and brothers, Norman, James Brady, and Bill.
Bob enjoyed fishing, hunting, and being outdoors. He was an avid motorcycle rider. He and his wife spent hours on the road enjoying many adventures.
He will be missed by many friends and relatives who enjoyed his music, stories, wit, and wisdom.
Bob took every opportunity to help those in need and performed many anonymous good deeds.
Bob was a member of the recovery community, and he had the privilege of encouraging others to “let go and let God” and to live “one day at a time.” He lived habitually by the serenity prayer and looked to Jesus Christ as his God.
Please join us for an informal celebration of his life and legacy, where we can share experiences of strength and hope from 1:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. on June 4, 2023 at the Alano Club, 215 North 6th St., St. Helens, Oregon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.