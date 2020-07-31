On Wednesday, July 1, 2020, Bradley James Smith II passed away in his sleep at the age of 16 at his home in St. Helens, Oregon. Bradley was born on Feb. 21, 2004 at OHSU in Portland, Oregon.
He lived most of his life in St. Helens, Oregon with his mother Crystal Sutherland, stepfather Christopher Sutherland and sister/best friend Madison Sutherland. He spent some of his life in Washington with his father Bradley Smith.
Bradley loved basketball and football. He never passed up the opportunity to make someone he cared for smile or laugh. This young man was truly caring and polite. Saying that he will be missed by so many is the biggest understatement. We all love you so much and you will always be in our hearts and on our minds.
He was preceded in death by his grandfather Michael Angle.
He is survived by his mother Crystal Sutherland; stepfather Christopher Sutherland; father Bradley Smith; sister Madison Sutherland; great-grandmother Louise Angle; grandfather Todd Smith; grandmothers, Laurie Smith and LuAnn Jones; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
A funeral service was held on July 17th at Warren Community Fellowship with a burial following at Columbia Memorial Gardens.
