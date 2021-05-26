Brandon Craig Little

Brandon C. Little, of Portland, Oregon, died unexpectedly on May 7, 2021 at his home. He was 35 years old.
Brandon was born Nov. 8, 1985 in Pendleton, Oregon to Sheryl and Brian Little. In 1988, Brandon’s family moved to St. Helens, and in 1989 moved to Columbia City, Oregon where Brandon grew up. Brandon attended St. Helens Public School and graduated from St. Helens High School in 2004.
Brandon attended Mt. Hood Community College and Lane Community College. He was employed at the time of his death by Loomis Armored US for over 10 years as a security guard and prior to that by Oregon Armor.
Brandon loved the outdoors. Fishing and target practicing were some of his favorite activities. He enjoyed time with friends. He also loved his 1999 Chevy S-10 pickup that was given to him when he was 16 years old.
Brandon is survived by his mother and father, Sheryl and Brian Little of Columbia City, Oregon; sister Alicia Kahl; brother-in-law Tom Kahl; nephew Leo Kahl of Portland, Oregon; maternal grandmother Lois McLaren of Pendleton, Oregon; as well as aunts; an uncle; and four cousins.
Funeral arrangements will be private. A celebration of life may occur later this summer. For those wishing to honor Brandon, please donate to the American Diabetes Association.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.