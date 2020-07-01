Brian Beveridge of Scappoose, Oregon died tragically on May 24, 2020 in Linn County, Oregon at the age of 48. Brian was born Feb. 16, 1972 in Portland, Oregon to Gary and Gail (Ingram) Beveridge.
He grew up in Warren, Oregon and attended school in Scappoose, graduating from Scappoose High School with the class of 1990. On Aug. 27, 2004 he married is high school sweetheart Shayla Kinlock in St. Helens, Oregon. They later had a son, Nic. Brian loved spending time dirt bike riding with Nic and eventually passed his passion of dirt bikes on to him.
Brian worked many years as a Master Subaru Technician, and had always dreamed of becoming a longshoreman. In 2011 Brian reached his goal and became a Longshore Casual and worked for ILWU Local 8. Despite having a full-time job Brian was very generous with his time and skills when it came to friends and relationships. He was always there with a helping hand and never wanted to let anyone down.
Brian is survived by his wife of 16 years Shayla Beveridge; 12-year-old son Nic; and his mother Gail Beveridge.
He was preceded in death by his father Gary and his baby brother Gary Scott Beveridge.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on July 18, 2020 at Warren Community Fellowship in Warren, Oregon. Please sign our online guestbook at www.columbiafh.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.