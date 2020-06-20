It is with a heavy heart that the family announces the passing of our beloved Bryan Everett Nix on June 8, 2020 in Portland, Oregon at the age of 47. Bryan’s passing came peacefully, but unexpected from complications of an infection that took him way too soon in the prime of his life.
Bryan’s passion for life could be seen in the things he enjoyed doing such as camping, riding quads at the dunes, hunting, fishing, and most of all his love for cooking.
Bryan leaves behind a host of loving family members and caring friends as well as his twin 11-year-old sons that now have a guardian angel to look over and protect them.
A memorial celebration of life will be held in his honor from noon – 2 p.m. on Sat., June 20, 2020 at his sister’s residence located at 33341 Gilmore Road, Scappoose, Oregon.
The family is requesting that in lieu of flowers, a memorial contribution be given in honor of Bryan’s twin sons for future educational needs.
