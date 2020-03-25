Buddy Louis Runyan
April 19, 1927 ~ March 14, 2020
Buddy Louis Runyan passed away peacefully March 14, 2020 at the age 92. He was born April 19,1927 in Holly Michigan but grew up in Whitefish, Montana.
Toward the end of WWII, he was drafted in 1945 where he played saxophone in the army band.
He married his college sweetheart Joan Sheeley in 1952 with whom they raised four children.
Before completing his teaching degree at University of Idaho, he worked various jobs including surveying, barbering and JCPenney. After one year of teaching in Lewiston, Idaho, the family moved to St. Helens, Oregon in 1967 where he taught 6th grade for 20+ years at John Gumm Elementary. Soon after his wife’s death, he retired and later married Rachel Baer in 1995.
Throughout his life he used his passion for the saxophone, serving his community in various bands and on his church worship team. He loved family and friends, many who came to his home barber shop for haircuts and conversation.
Bud is preceded in death by siblings Flavel and Ted Runyan and Theda Herriges.
He is survived by his wife Rachel; sons, Vern, Ken and Bart/Jeannie Runyan; daughter Sheryl/Curtis Zirbel; six grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
