Memories of CARL MARTIN VON BRANDENFELS, also known as “Martin Brandenfels.” This Memory page integrates memories and recollections from some of his devoted friends and loved ones on his beliefs, impacts upon others, and his love of life and Universal Truth.
Martin was born in Nebraska on July 26, 1935 and transitioned from this life on July 9, 2022. His parents, Carl and Pauline moved to Saint Helens in the late 1940s. Martin attended Yankton Grade School, Saint Helens High School, undergraduate college and Law School at the University of Oregon (UO). During his years at UO he was well-liked and looked up to by other students. He had many ventures, adventures, and a few misadventures throughout his life and he loved a good yarn and charm the birds out of the trees.
After his return to his childhood home in 1990 he self-identified as the ‘Farmer from Yankton’, He worked side by side with Sally, his devoted wife, and his best friend. He planted holly, grape, apple, and species rhododendron orchards (and more!). Together with his life partner they grew holly to make wreaths on the Holly Farm for three decades before his death. He hired almost anyone in need who came for work at the holiday seasons. Most visitors and all his friends and family were blessed with this annual Christmas cheer. His home and heart were always open to others.
The essence of Martin was curious, adventurous, fun-loving, and spontaneous. He was a seeker of Universal Truths and would often contemplate the ‘Bigger Picture’, holding high value for being present in the moment. He was a Minister of the Universal Life Church and married and buried many people with grace and wisdom.
He was an avid reader and would find out everything he could about any subject until he would be the residing expert. He earned his pilot license when he was only 16 years old and enjoyed flying well into his 60s. He was a beekeeper and a clarinet player, a whistler, and a hummer of show tunes. He loved Johnny Cash and Souza marches, had a lifelong interest in animals, nature, marching to the beat of his own drummer, and always rooted for the underdog.
His compassion for humanity was evident in the help he gave to those who found themselves in trouble with the constabulary and also generously helping people to just earn a day’s wage. He supported many people out from the confines of jail into new productive lives and there was a regular, rotating position at the Holly Farm called “The Extra Guy.”
One of his oldest and longest friends describes him as follows:
“We grew up together in the same church family. It was the St. Helens Church of Christ then, and we met in the old building on the corner of So. 12th and Cowlitz St. (Now the St. Helens Christian Church meets in a building the church built next to where the old building stood. The site of the old building is now a corner parking lot for the church members.) “
“When we were in high school, Martin’s mother was our Sunday School teacher, and she was an excellent teacher. His family was gracious to us “young people” and invited us to events at their home in Yankton. It was a fun place to be.”
“It was never boring to talk with Martin. He had a way of melding the past with the present in such a way that I always felt I was the center of attention with him…..but engaging conversation was more important than events with him."
“He was a true creative and even coined the terms “gazunka” for hog fuel/bark mulch and “zicky” for nimble, and quick maneuvering. He used these words regularly. We all knew what they meant when he said them.”
For those of who knew him a single day to a lifetime and wish to celebrate his life:
1. Get curious about something, anything, and learn all you can from books, experts, and your own rapt observation.
2. Be confident that you, too, can become the resident expert. If you need a little extra confidence, have some of Martin’s he had a bounty, enough to share.
“Death has nothing to do with going away. The sun sets and the moon sets, but they’re not gone.”― Rumi
“For life and death are one, even as the river and the sea are one.”― Khalil Gibran
“Pleasant words are as an honeycomb, sweet to the soul, and health to the
bones.” His love of God was shown by his love of fellowman. Many times
he would say about someone he knew, “I love that guy.” Proverbs 16:24
Service will start at 11 a.m. on Sat., July 30 at First Christian Church, 185 S 12th Street, St. Helens, Oregon 97051.
