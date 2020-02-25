Carl Pellham, longtime resident of Columbia County, passed away on Feb. 10, 2020 at the age of 90.
Carl was born on the 1st of February 1930 in Inola, Oklahoma to Corbin and Maude Pellham. He was one of 11 children. The family moved to the northwest around 1936 and shortly thereafter became residents of Columbia County.
He married his wife of 71 years Gwen Hummels in 1948 in Woodland, Washington. They raised four children in the Clatskanie and Rainier area. After living in the Fern Hill area of Rainier for 29 years they moved to St. Helens to be closer to the grandchildren.
Carl and Gwen could be found at all the sporting events around town. He was a longtime member of Mayger Downing Community Church and Grace Baptist Church.
He is survived by his wife Gwen of St. Helens; son Carl of Rainier; daughter Roxanne (Lonnie) Hadlock of Sumpter; son Steve (Joanne) of St. Helens; son Bill (Colleen) of St. Helens; five grandchildren; and numerous great grandchildren.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.