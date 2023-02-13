Carla Barchus

Carla was born in National City, California on Oct. 13,1948. She passed away on Feb. 4, 2023, with family by her side, at her home in Vancouver, Washington. Carla was raised in St. Helens and graduated from St. Helens High School in 1966. After high school, she received her business degree and went to work at the Pentagon in Washington DC.
Eventually, Carla found her way back to Columbia County and married the love of her life, Bob, in 1970, where they raised their family. Carla worked for over 35 years in a number of professions, including bank teller and teacher, but her primary career was as a skilled bookkeeper and accountant.
Carla’s number one love and devotion was her family. Her and Bob’s vacation trips usually consisted of an amusement park with their children or a sports tournament for one of their grandchildren. Her second love was the ocean and its beaches, where she and Bob spent many of hours enjoying the ocean.
Carla is survived by her husband Bob; two sons, Scott (Misty) Barchus of Keizer, Oregon and Sam (Angie) Barchus of Vancouver, Washington; five grandchildren; one great grandchild; her mother Faye Lee of Salem, Oregon; and three sisters, Billie, Anita and Debbie.
There will be no funeral service at Carla’s request. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you please make a donation to the American Heart Association or the Oregon Food Bank in her name.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.