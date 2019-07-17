Carlene B. Wootan

Carlene Wootan of St. Helens, Oregon passed away at her home on July 10, 2019 at the age of 77. She was born December 30, 1941 in St. Louis, Missouri to Victor and Eva Franks. Carlene lived in Missouri as a small child. Her family moved to San Bernardino, California where she lived until her late teens when she relocated to Oregon and lived there since. In 1983 she was married to Dick Wootan, they were married for 31 years before his death in 2015.
Carlene worked as a billing secretary at OK Delivery for 13 years. She was a founding member of The Alano Club of St. Helens and served on the Board of Directors for many years, she was also a member of AA for over 30 years. Carlene enjoyed crafting, arts, gardening and her flowers. She was very proud to own the oldest house in St. Helens, she loved to entertain there. She was a wonderful mother, grandmother and great grandmother.
She is survived by her children; Annette Ingle, Raymond Alby, James (Jeanie) Brissett, Rick Wootan and Jill (Kelly) Culver. 11 grandchildren; Sean, Ty, Conrad, Michael, Richard, Dallas, Sierra, Jimmy, Tim, Shelby and Bradley and two great grandchildren; Caidyn and Victor. Also surviving her is her best friend Sharon Preston. She was preceded in death by her husband Dick Wootan, her grandsons Levi and Kasey and her great granddaughter Avery.
A memorial service will be held Friday, July 19, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. at The Alano Club of St. Helens with a potluck to follow. In lieu of flowers donations in her name can be made to St. Helens Alano Club, 215 N. 6th Street, St. Helens, OR 97051. Please sign our online guestbook at www.columbiafh.com.
