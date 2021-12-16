Carol was born to Basil and Edna Beaulieu of St. Helens, Oregon where she attended all her school years.
She was married to John Tutt in 1998 until he passed away in 2015. Together they raised a daughter, Janis Tutt, and lived most of their married years in Aloha, Oregon.
Carol worked in the nursing field, for current stores and teaching preschoolers. Carol loved her dog Nell-u, who is 16 years old now, and will be cared for by friends. Carol would take Nell-u for walks twice a day. Nell-u went in the car every time it moved. She loved to ride.
Carol was a friend to all and knew no strangers. She helped many people and was full of life and laughter and everyone loved her. Carol will be missed by all that knew her.
She is survived by daughter Janis Tutt; sister Pat and brother-in-law Eric Halberg; two sisters-in-law; one niece; and several nephews
No services are planned.
