Carol Wilburn-Huston passed away peacefully at her home in Aloha on Tues., Jan. 18, 2022.
Carol was born and grew up in St. Helens. She attended St. Helens High School, graduating with the class of 1967. Following high school, she attended Portland Community College, studying business, married, and had a daughter.
She was an avid amateur astronomer and was an early and long-time member of the Rose City Astronomers, serving as its president for several years. She received the organization’s Galileo Service Award in 2003. She co-authored the book, Observing the Herschel 2, which was published by the Astronomical League and received the Omega Centauri Award from the Texas Star Party for encouraging deep sky observing.
Hawaii became her second home after an initial visit in the early eighties. A two week visit to Kaanapali became an annual thing. She studied Hawaiian history and culture and learned to speak the language.
She worked for both Pacific Gas and Electric and Pacific Power as a business results analyst during her professional career, retiring in 2014.
She was preceded in death by her daughter Sonney; granddaughter Ashley; and her father Roy.
She is survived by her husband Doug Huston; grandchildren, Heather, David, and Robert; two great-grandchildren, Alex and Charlotte; mother Charlotte Wilburn; brother Neil Wilburn; and numerous friends.
