Carole Jeannette (Cole) Walton was born January 11, 1945 in Hillsboro, Oregon. She passed away on July 16, 2019 at 74 years of age.
Carole worked as a caregiver for many years. She was a devoted homemaker and a skilled seamstress. She loved to visit the Oregon coast and spent many happy times there. She collected teddy bears, enjoyed baking for her family and friends, and spent many hours making candy and jewelry.
She is survived by her loving husband Dennis; sons Martin (Rachel) Retzman and Michael Retzman; daughters DeAnna (Aaron) Brinlee and Nancy Retzman; stepdaughter Rhonda (Richard) Herbison; nine grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
She will be interred at Willamette National Cemetery.
Arrangements by Columbia Funeral Home.
