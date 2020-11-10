Cathryn “Cathy” Carpenter, 63 years old and a lifelong resident of St. Helens, Oregon, passed away on Nov. 4, 2020 after a month-long battle with viral encephalitis. She was born March 28, 1957 and was the second of four children to Jim and Dorothy Carpenter of St. Helens.
Cathy went to St Helens High School and then Western Oregon University. She worked at various places throughout her life, and most recently worked as the court clerk for the City of Scappoose for more than a decade. Cathy was a well-known member of both the St. Helens and Scappoose communities. She was a very kind and caring person who enjoyed the holidays with her family, family vacations, and doting on her nieces and nephews.
Always a friend you could turn to Cathy. She spent much of her time thinking of her friends and family. She loved old cars and many of her stories involved cars she had owned previously in her life or cars she hoped to own in the future. Her sudden passing has left many with broken hearts and a heavy sadness, but we cherish the memories and the love we have for her.
She is survived by her two sisters, Connie Gardner and Casey Vanderkin; and her brother Dan Carpenter.
She is predeceased by her mother and father, Dorothy and Jim Carpenter; and her dear friend Karen Andrehsen.
The family regrets that due to COVID-19 there will not be a service at this time.
