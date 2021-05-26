Charles Arthur Harbison

Charles “Charlie” Harbison passed away on May 20, 2021 at the age of 73 after a year-long battle with cancer.
Charlie was born May 29, 1947 in Vernonia, Oregon and lived the majority of his life in St. Helens, Oregon. After graduating from St. Helens High School in 1965, he served in the Oregon National Guards while working as an electrical lineman. He worked at Boise Cascade for a few years before employment as a pipefitter/welder with Harder Mechanical. He retired in 2005.
Charlie enjoyed outdoor activities - fishing, crabbing, gardening, and camping, especially camping with his brothers during hunting season. He took pleasure in spending time with his grandkids, rebuilding classic cars, and traveling. He was a past member of the Elks Club, Moose Lodge, Yacht Club, and Clatskanie Cruisers.
Charlie is survived by Sandy Harbison, his wife of 55 years; daughters, Kristin Harbison and Angie Misumi; brothers, Robert, Jack, Joe, Pat, and Hal Harbison; five grandchildren; and six great grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on May 25, 2021 at Yankton Hillcrest Cemetery.
