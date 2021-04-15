Charles Arthur Welter was born March 5, 1933 in Goble, Oregon and died March 19, 2021 in Scappoose, Oregon.
He graduated from Rainier High School in 1952. In February 1953 he enlisted in the Army and attended the Airborne jump school. He held many positions in the Army and in May of 1973, after serving 20 years, he retired with the rank of Sergeant First Class. In the military he had many opportunities to travel all over the world.
Upon leaving the service he settled in Scappoose and worked for Crown Zellerbach and Immigration & Naturalization.
He was married to Jutta Lore Horn on July 26, 1962 and they had two children, Eric Elmer and Cindy Marie. They later divorced.
He married Barbara Solomon on May 19, 1989. She passed on Jan. 28, 1994.
He married Charlotte Conner on Oct. 11, 2001. She passed on Oct. 24, 2010. She brought two children to the marriage, Loren David and Diane Lynn.
He married Shelli Smiley on May 18, 2013. She brought one child to the marriage, Richard Christopher.
Chuck is preceded in death by his parents Olive McWillis and Frank Welter; brothers, Frank and Elmer; and wives, Barbara and Charlotte.
He is survived by his wife Shelli; son Eric Welter; daughter Cindy Welter; stepchildren, Loren VanSwoll, Diane Eldridge and R.C. Lewis.; five grandchildren, Amanda, Brandi, J.J., Seth and Trayton; four great-grandchildren, Kenzi, Max, Mila and Vianca; and one great-great-grandchild Kei.
He was active in community service with the Moose Lodge and VFW. He always called himself a professional volunteer.
He was greatly loved and respected and will be missed by all.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on May 15, 2021 at the Moose Lodge, followed by a potluck lunch. (Moose Members only)
There will be a private service for family only at a later date.
