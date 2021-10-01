Charles Carlton Rigdon, 85, of St. Helens, Oregon, died on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, at Regency Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Hermiston, Oregon.
He was born on Nov. 7, 1935 to Charles and Lois Rigdon in St. Helens, Oregon. Charles was raised in Yankton, Oregon along with his two siblings, Wayne Rigdon and Linda Rigdon. He attended Yankton Elementary School through 8th grade and then attended and graduated from St. Helens High School.
He was married to Donna L. Riggs in 1959 and they had three children, Brian, Lorrie, and Julie. Their marriage later ended.
Charles was a National Guard for three years and received an Honorable Discharge in January 1961. Additionally, Charles began working for Boise Cascade when he was 19-years old and then later retired as a millwright when he was 65-years old.
Charles was an avid hunter and gun enthusiast. He spent many years hunting with his brothers-in-law in Condon, Oregon. He also enjoyed fishing, NASCAR, genealogy, telling stories about his time working for Boise Cascade, and being with his grandchildren.
He is survived by his son Brian Rigdon and wife Chalet Rigdon of Billings, Montana; Lorrie Rigdon of Pendleton, Oregon; Julie Denny and husband Brad Denny of Athena, Oregon; four grandchildren, Patrick Rigdon, Michael Rigdon, Dylan Riggs and Hannah Denny; and two great-grandchildren, Matthew Rigdon and Rebecca Rigdon.
Charles was preceded in death by his father Charles D. Rigdon; mother Lois Thomas; as well as his brother Wayne Rigdon.
